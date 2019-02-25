Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sen. Lindsey Williams relocating district office to McKnight Road on Wednesday | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Sen. Lindsey Williams relocating district office to McKnight Road on Wednesday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:03 p.m
798665_web1_nj-senateofficemove-030719
State Sen. Lindsey Williams, 38th District

48 minutes ago

State Sen. Lindsey Williams announced today that starting on Wednesday, her new office will be located along McKnight Road in Ross Township.

The first-term District 38 state senator has been using offices in the Shaler Municipal Building that were vacated by by former senator Randy Vulakovich, who lost his bid for re-election in last year’s primary.

“My staff and I were incredibly lucky to initially take over Senator Vulakovich’s former offices,” Williams said. “The space permitted us to hit the ground running and provide services to residents almost immediately.

“Our move now is simply a reflection of our desire to be more accessible to all of District 38, including residents who rely on public transportation,” Williams said.

Williams’ office in Suite 405 at 5000 McKnight Road will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The senator plans to continue to hold office hours in the Shaler Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays. The office is located at 300 Wetzel Road.

Constituents also can reach Williams by telephone at 412-364-0469.

District office staff can help residents schedule tax preparation appointments and obtain tax forms, property tax/rent rebates, Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program applications.

The 38th District covers a small section of Pittsburgh’s East End as well as much of the North Hills and more than a dozen communities in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.