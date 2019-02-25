Sen. Lindsey Williams relocating district office to McKnight Road on Wednesday

State Sen. Lindsey Williams announced today that starting on Wednesday, her new office will be located along McKnight Road in Ross Township.

The first-term District 38 state senator has been using offices in the Shaler Municipal Building that were vacated by by former senator Randy Vulakovich, who lost his bid for re-election in last year’s primary.

“My staff and I were incredibly lucky to initially take over Senator Vulakovich’s former offices,” Williams said. “The space permitted us to hit the ground running and provide services to residents almost immediately.

“Our move now is simply a reflection of our desire to be more accessible to all of District 38, including residents who rely on public transportation,” Williams said.

Williams’ office in Suite 405 at 5000 McKnight Road will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The senator plans to continue to hold office hours in the Shaler Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays. The office is located at 300 Wetzel Road.

Constituents also can reach Williams by telephone at 412-364-0469.

District office staff can help residents schedule tax preparation appointments and obtain tax forms, property tax/rent rebates, Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program applications.

The 38th District covers a small section of Pittsburgh’s East End as well as much of the North Hills and more than a dozen communities in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

