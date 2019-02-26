Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sex assault trial begins Wednesday against former Pittsburgh restaurateur | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Sex assault trial begins Wednesday against former Pittsburgh restaurateur

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:06 p.m
806097_web1_GTR-AdnanWeb-051718
Allegheny County Jail
Adnan Hilton Pehlivan

54 minutes ago

Testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial against a Pittsburgh restaurateur accused of breaking in to a woman’s South Side Slopes home and sexually assaulting her in her bed.

Adnan Pehlivan, who owned Regent Square’s now-shuttered Istanbul Sofra restaurant, is accused of following the woman home from a South Side bar May 15, breaking into her home and sexually assaulting her.

Pehlivan, 47, faces a slew of charges, including sexual assault, burglary and stalking. Jury selection began Monday and wrapped up on Tuesday.

The woman testified at a preliminary hearing last year that Pehlivan sat next to her and some friends at a South Side bar the night of the alleged assault.

She said during that hearing that man – who she did not know and who was later identified as Pehlivan – placed shots of liquor in front of them. She and her friends thanked him and then continued their own conversation. She alleged that he continued to buy them drinks until they left with a polite “thank you.”

After she returned to her Josephine Street home, the woman testified, she later woke to find the man she recognized from the bar performing oral sex on her. Prosecutors allege the two struggled, and Pehlivan fled, though not before the woman ripped a piece of his shirt.

At the preliminary hearing, Pehlivan’s attorney worked to build doubt based on the woman’s drinking throughout the night.

Pehlivan has remained in the Allegheny County jail since May 24. After he requested a bond modification in order to travel abroad, Judge Jeffrey Manning instead revoked bond.

At that hearing, prosecutors introduced surveillance footage from East Carson Street the night of the alleged attack that they say shows Pehlivan systematically stalking the victim and her friends as they left the bar.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.