Shiras Street in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood to close for 5 days | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Shiras Street in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood to close for 5 days

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 2:35 p.m
810598_web1_WEB-road-closed
Shiras Street in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood will close for five days starting Monday during a construction project. Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh will close Shiras Avenue in Beechview for about five days starting Monday during a repair project, the Mayor’s Office announced Wednesday.

The street running from Candace Street to Palm Beach Avenue will be closed while a Department of Public Works crew builds a retaining wall along the street. The work schedule depends on weather conditions.

Pittsburgh will post detour signs in the area.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

