Skeleton found in Pittsburgh backyard identified as woman who disappeared in the 1960s

Investigators have identified bones found a year ago in a Pittsburgh backyard as a woman who lived at the home in the 1960s.

A DNA match from a living family member shows that the skeletal remains belong to Mary Acuri, who purchased the house with her husband, Albert Acuri, in the early 1960s, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said Thursday. The identification of her remains raises more questions as to how she died or why she was buried in the backyard.

Contractors found the bones and clothing of a woman on Feb. 28, 2018 while building a deck at a vacant house being renovated on Black Street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. The bones were buried beneath a slab of concrete and bricks.

Retired Pittsburgh police Assistant Chief Therese Rocco, who previously headed the bureau’s Missing Person’s Division, told detectives that she remembered the Acuri couple as her personal neighbors and friends some 50 years ago, George said.

Rocco “recalled that in the mid-1960s, the story was that Mary had left Albert and was never seen or heard from again,” George said.

No missing person report was filed and police were not notified, George said.

Investigators learned that in fall 1964, Albert Acuri told family members that his wife, Mary, had left him, police said.

“He stated that Mary had taken her clothing and personal items and left, George said.

Albert Acuri died less than a year later, when the car he was driving crashed into the former Don Allen Chevrolet car dealership on Baum Boulevard in May 1965.

The bones and a DNA sample from a living family member of Mary Acuri were sent to UNT Center for Human Identification in Texas for analysis, police said.

Last week, a forensic analyst from the lab confirmed the bones matched those of Mary Arcuri, George said.

The investigation continues.

Officials asked anyone with information about the case to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7161.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .