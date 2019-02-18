Sony reveals new image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Sony Pictures tweeted a new photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers from the upcoming movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The movie is directed by Marielle Heller — who also directed the Oscar-nominated “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — and based on a relationship between Latrobe-native Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

It stars Hanks as Rogers and Matthew Rhys, of “The Americans,” as Junod.

In the Sunday tweet, Rogers (Hanks) is shown wearing one of his signature red sweaters and shaking hands with Rhys’ character.

According to Mister Rogers, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in theaters Nov 22. #RandomActsOfKindnessDay @ABeautifulDay | 📸: Lacey Terrell pic.twitter.com/DMbYZstW94 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 17, 2019

It’s captioned: According to Mister Rogers, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opens in theaters Nov. 22.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .