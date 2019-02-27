South Park man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A South Park man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Federal authorities said the two-count indictment was against 60-year-old Michael Moran.

According to indictment, Moran distributed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from Aug. 15 through on Sept. 2, 2018.

He also possessed images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, the indictment states.

A number of the images Moran distributed, as well some of the videos and images he possessed, depicted the sexual exploitation of minors under the age of twelve, authorities said.

The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

Moran could face up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

He remains in custody pending the resolution of state charges.

