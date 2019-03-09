Spring forward — and clean out the medicine cabinet

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr. wants residents to consider cleaning out their medicine cabinets while they are setting their clocks ahead this weekend. He says it’s a good way for people to make their homes and the community safer.

“The beginning of daylight saving time is the perfect time for people to identify unused or expired prescription and over-the counter medications in their homes, medications that if abused or used improperly can be extremely dangerous, addictive and potentially lethal,” Zappala said in a statement.

The DA’s office has obtained more than 20 medication collection boxes through a grant administered by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

“With medication return boxes available throughout the county, it’s easy for residents to dispose of these items and make their home safer in the process,” Zappala said. “As a community, we have made substantial progress in keeping unused medications off the streets, but this effort by all of us needs to continue.”

The boxes are located at these police departments; Baldwin Borough, Bellevue, Brentwood, Castle Shannon, Pittsburgh (Western Avenue), Crafton, Dormont, Elizabeth Township, Green Tree, Hampton, Indiana Township, Jefferson Hills, Leetsdale, Leet Township, Moon Township, McKeesport, Northern Regional, Ohio Township, Pitcairn, Ross, Sewickley Borough, Shaler, South Fayette and Turtle Creek.

The collection boxes can usually be found in the lobby of the police department and can be accessed directly by the public with no questions asked.

