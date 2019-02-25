Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
State approves $402,000 grant for rehab of North Side recreation center | TribLIVE.com
State approves $402,000 grant for rehab of North Side recreation center

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, February 25, 2019 3:24 p.m
Pittsburgh is getting a $402,000 state grant for rehabilitation of the Jefferson Recreation Center on Rednap Street in the Central North Side.

The money will pay for a new roof, windows, doors and playground equipment, restoration of masonry and upgrades to better accommodate disabled visitors. A basketball court will also be improved.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s Office on Monday announced the grant would come from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities program.

The recreation center and playground is located on Redknap Street.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

