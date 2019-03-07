State lawmaker to host Real ID event today in Gibsonia
An Allegheny County lawmaker will hold an informational event today to answer questions about Real ID.
State Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Allegheny, is hosting the discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the Richland Community Room at the Northern Tier Library at 4015 Dickey Rd. in Richland.
Passed by Congress in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Real ID Act established federal security standards for state driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Although Real ID in Pennsylvania is optional, it will be required to fly domestically or enter a military base or federal building after Oct. 1, 2020.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation estimates about 25 percent, or 2.5 million cardholders, will want a Real ID. To obtain a REAL ID, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation must verify original or certified copies of: a birth certificate with a raised seal or a valid U.S. passport; a Social Security Card; two proofs of physical address and proof of all legal name changes.
