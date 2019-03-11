State lawmakers to discuss Pa. budget, taxes, school safety at Thursday event in Homestead

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Several state lawmakers representing Allegheny County suburban areas plan to discuss issues related to schools and property taxes at a public forum Thursday night in Homestead.

The Allegheny County Intermediate Unit is hosting the legislative forum on public education at its central office in The Waterfront shopping and business district.

The evening will feature “an intensive panel discussion about public education challenges” — including the latest state budget proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, tax proposals, charter school costs and school safety concerns, officials said.

Organizers say the event is “intended to be a dialogue with state officials on the impact that these issues have on our students, taxpayers and communities.”

Expected participants include: state Sens. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport; Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills; and Lindsey Williams, D-West View; as well as state Reps. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport; Valerie Gaydos, R-Aleppo; Dan Miller, D-Mt. Lebanon; and Mike Puskaric, R-Elizabeth.

The free event is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Thursday at the AIU Central Office at the Waterfront, 475 E. Waterfront Drive in Homestead.

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit, which employs more than 1,000 people on a $160 million annual budget, is a regional public education agency that provides support and training to 42 school districts, technical schools and charter schools countywide.

The AIU also operates three of its own schools and 11 family centers.

For more information, reach the AIU at 412-394-5700 or go to AIU3.net/.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .