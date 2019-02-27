Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers fan who headbutted man in viral video pleads guilty to disorderly conduct | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Steelers fan who headbutted man in viral video pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 12:13 p.m
Getty Images
A general view of Heinz Field during a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

25 minutes ago

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan who headbutted another fan during a brawl at a Steelers game in December pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Chad Ferguson, 44, of Ben Avon, was required to pay a $100 fine for the summary offense.

A simple assault charge police had filed against Ferguson was dismissed.

“He recognized that he just wanted to put this behind him,” Ferguson’s attorney, Phil Dilucente, said. “He did not want to have to call numerous witnesses into court to describe how he had contact upon him before this. He just wants to get on with his life.”

A video of the fight went viral after it was posted to social media. It happened during a game between the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The video picks up just before one man delivers a headbutt, sending the man to the ground. Then, a woman who appears to be with the man down throws a punch.

Beer gets spilled, and more punches are thrown as the surrounding fans attempt to bring the peace.

Dilucente said Ferguson was the man who headbutted the other.

But, he added, the video is misleading.

“All you see is him exchanging words with the guy, and then you see him headbutting. This video does lie, and it lies because it’s not a full video of what happened previous to the exchange of contact you saw by my client to the person that got hit.”

Dilucente said the man Ferguson headbutted had knocked off his client’s hat first.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

