Steelers to take on Bethel Park Police in charity basketball game
60 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers season may be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them compete. The Steelers are taking on Bethel Park Police officers March 8 in a benefit basketball game at the Bethel Park High School Gym. Admission to the event is free.
Prior to the game, Allstate Insurance Company will present a $5,000 donation to the Bethel Park Community Foundation to support the Bethel Park Police Department Community Resource and Education Fund.The department did not mention which Steelers players will be there.”
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. with the Steelers available to sign autographs during halftime.
Prior to the game with the Steelers, the Bethel Park Police will stage a game versus Bethel Park teachers and Allstate at 6:30 p.m.
Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.