Suspected shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh sends 1 to hospital

A shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh sent at least one person to the hospital on Monday night, initial reports indicate.

About 8:45 p.m., police and medics arrived near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street for a suspected shooting there, an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

At least one person was injured and taken by medics to a nearby hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries are unclear.

Authorities told Trib news partner WPXI-TV that the injured man was “in serious condition but stable” condition.

Pittsburgh police have roped off a crime scene in front of the Subway restaurant near the intersection, directly across the street from Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Wood Street “T” light-rail station, WPXI reports.

Investigators were searching for evidence such as shell casings.

A witness ran into a nearby 7-Eleven store to report what had sounded like a shooting, a 7-Eleven employee told WPXI.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police are investigating.

