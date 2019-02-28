SUV crashes off hillside in Penn Hills
54 minutes ago
An SUV that crashed over a steep hillside in Penn Hills early Thursday morning came dangerously close to hitting a house.
The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Brushton Avenue, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.
Brushton was closed between Myrtle and Pine streets while crews removed the vehicle, which was complicated by brush and tree stumps on the hill, the station reported. The road has since been reopened.
Trees were credited with stopping the SUV from hitting a home.
Police at the scene were not releasing any information on the driver’s condition or how the crash happened, WPXI reported.
#BREAKINGNEWS Tow truck is now trying to pull an SUV up a hill, thru thick brush. This is Brushton Ave in Penn Hills. Live reports on Channel 11 Morning News pic.twitter.com/8n2HQiWuPs
— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 28, 2019
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .