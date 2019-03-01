Text messages’ meaning debated in sex assault trial of Pittsburgh restaurateur

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The attorney for a former Pittsburgh restaurateur charged with sexual assault tried Friday morning to prove the alleged victim and her roommate were trying to get money from the defendant.

Lee Rothman, representing Adnan Pehlivan, asked the roommate to read aloud a text message sent to the alleged victim in the hours after the alleged attack, indicating she’d sought out information on Pehlivan online.

“We’re going to get him for everything he’s got,” the message said.

The roommate, a registered nurse, agreed that she’d sent the message.

“Yes,” she said. “I was angry.”

Assistant District Attorney Edward Sheid, upon redirect questioning, asked the roommate to read the text message she sent immediately after writing they were “going to get him.”

“We’re getting home on rape and breaking and entering and emotional damage,” she read.

Pehlivan, 47, is accused of stalking the woman and her friends as they walked from Kopy’s bar on the South Side to their home and then breaking in and sexually assaulting her in her bedroom. She told police she woke to find Pehlivan performing oral sex on her.

Pehlivan owned the now-closed Istanbul Sofra restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square.

Rothman pointed to an online GoFundMe fundraiser the women set up seeking money to help move from their Josephine Street home where the alleged attack happened.

“What used to be our safe haven is no longer a safe space for us and our little dysfunctional family,” the alleged victim’s roommate wrote on the fundraising page.

She testified they received just enough to cover moving expenses and the security deposit at a new apartment – about $1,700.

She also testified that, while the alleged victim was still at the hospital, police on scene helped her secure two windows that appeared to have been tampered with.

A friend of the alleged victim, who spent the night at the Josephine Street home the night of the alleged attack, testified that she felt Pehlivan was encroaching on their space throughout the night at Kopy’s.

“I felt like he kept getting closer to me,” she told Sheid, noting that his need to interact with the women “was constant.”

Rothman noted that that didn’t keep her from accepting drinks from Pehlivan.

Two Pittsburgh police officers testified to the alleged victim’s state of mind when they arrived on scene.

Josh Matthews, the first to arrive at the home, said he received the call about 1:42 a.m. on May 15. He said the woman was wearing a T-shirt and nothing else, and she was visibly upset – breathing heavily and crying.

“I was trying to calm her down,” he said. “She was pacing back and forth.”

He told Rothman he did not recall the woman smelling of alcohol.

Officer Charles Stemler testified the alleged victim was “very distraught and very upset.” He said she was “very much” coherent “other than being a little upset under the circumstances.”

Stemler, on cross examination, told Rothman he smelled alcohol on the alleged victim.

Laura Witt, a sexual assault nurse examiner from Magee Women’s Hospital testified about injuries she documented, including scrapes on the woman’s back and a bruise on her right bicep.

“She was very anxious, very nervous, but she was very determined to follow through with this,” Witt said, describing the alleged victim during the head-to-toe physical and forensic exam. “She was not imparted – she was alert and oriented.”

Testimony will continue Friday afternoon in front of Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .