‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ play extends run in Braddock | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ play extends run in Braddock

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Friday, March 1, 2019 7:04 a.m
People apparently can’t get enough of this Elvis impersonator.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” play is extending its run at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock. The play was supposed to end March 10 and will now run through March 17.

“Every original scheduled show had sold out,” said Patrick Jordan, Barebones Artistic Director who is directing the production. “We’ve had a great response, so we added a week.”

The play, written by Matthew Lopez and making its Pittsburgh premiere, tells the story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator struggling to make ends meet. When he is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a small town Florida bar, he’s forced to take a job as a lip-synching drag queen and accidentally becomes one of the most sought after drag queens in the Panhandle.

At the center of the fun is actor Andrew Swackhammer who, after working in New York, has returned to Pittsburgh to play Casey.

Get tickets at Tickets: 1-888-71TICKET or click here.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

