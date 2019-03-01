‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ play extends run in Braddock

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

People apparently can’t get enough of this Elvis impersonator.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” play is extending its run at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock. The play was supposed to end March 10 and will now run through March 17.

“Every original scheduled show had sold out,” said Patrick Jordan, Barebones Artistic Director who is directing the production. “We’ve had a great response, so we added a week.”

The play, written by Matthew Lopez and making its Pittsburgh premiere, tells the story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator struggling to make ends meet. When he is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a small town Florida bar, he’s forced to take a job as a lip-synching drag queen and accidentally becomes one of the most sought after drag queens in the Panhandle.

At the center of the fun is actor Andrew Swackhammer who, after working in New York, has returned to Pittsburgh to play Casey.

