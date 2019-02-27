Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tree of Life appoints interim leader | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Tree of Life appoints interim leader

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:48 p.m
811791_web1_GTR-TreeOfLife022-SH
811791_web1_ptr-treeoflifeleader-022819
Tree of Life
William J. O’Rourke

53 minutes ago

Four months to the day since a gunman attacked and killed 11 of its congregants, the Tree of Life synagogue has announced the hiring of a new leader.

Local business executive William J. O’Rourke has been named the congregation’s interim executive director.

Prior to the Oct. 27 massacre, Tree of Life had been seeking a permanent executive director. After the tragic events of that day, the plan changed with Tree of Life leaders deciding that the role of the executive director needed to encompass much more.

Tree of Life president Sam Schachner said naming O’Rourke as interim executive director will help the congregation move forward as it continues to deal with the trauma it has experienced.

“We’re glad to have Bill’s expertise and leadership,” said Schachner. “He will be serving a congregation that is grateful for all of the support we have received from far and wide in the aftermath of the October 27th tragedy, and will be a welcomed addition throughout our recovery and our return to vibrancy, currently underway.”

O’Rourke has worked in leadership positions at Alcoa, U.S. Steel, and Joy Manufacturing Company. He serves on the Ethics Advisory Board and teaches ethics at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Business and has been an active board member of numerous civic, charitable, and religious organizations, according to a news release from Tree of Life.

Tree of Life is temporarily conducting services and business operations at Rodef Shalom in Oakland.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.