Turtle Creek man out on parole for manslaughter sentenced to federal prison for gun violations | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Turtle Creek man out on parole for manslaughter sentenced to federal prison for gun violations

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, February 22, 2019 8:25 p.m
A Turtle Creek man was sentenced in federal court to nearly four years in prison for having firearms while on parole.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Hashim Rashad, 28, for his conviction of federal firearms violations, authorities announced Friday.

Rashad’s imprisonment of three years and 10 months is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said Rashad was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and was out on state parole when Pittsburgh police executed a search warrant at his home on Larimer Avenue in Turtle Creek on Oct. 18.

Police recovered an EZ9 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number from the couch, and a Bryco Arms Jennings J-22, 22LR handgun inside a purse in the living room.

The .22-caliber handgun was stolen, authorities said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police–Narcotics and Vice Unit conducted the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

