Ukrainian Easter eggs teach heritage along with craft | TribLIVE.com
Ukrainian Easter eggs teach heritage along with craft

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 3, 2019 3:43 p.m

People eager to learn the art of creating Ukrainian Pysanky/Easter Eggs took to a workshop in Ross Community Center put on by St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Church member and instructor, Michael Kapeluck, 55, who’s parents hail from Western Ukraine, has been painting Pysanky Eggs since the age of 3. He remembers his father foregoing the tracing of pencil on the egg, before applying detailed wax, unlike the sketching process they were teaching the participants that day.

The Church, based in Carnegie, has been selling Pysanky/Easter Eggs for 52 years, and educating those on how to create the eggs for just under that many years.

Instructor, Chris Mills, emphasized that the participants will get whatever they want out of the class, “for some it’s an interest as a craft, and for others it’s about the heritage they never got to learn.”

They do six or seven workshops a year prior to their annual sale in April.


827510_web1_ptr-Egg05-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael Kapeluck, 55, instructs participants in a workshop on creating a Pysanky/Easter Egg at Ross Community Center on March 2, 2019.
827510_web1_ptr-Egg07-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants work to create a Pysanky/Easter Egg, at a workshop by in Ross Community Center on , 2019.
827510_web1_ptr-Egg04-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Examples of Pysanky/Easter Egg are seen during a workshop at Ross Community Center on March 2, 2019.
827510_web1_ptr-Egg09-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants put wax onto the shell of an egg during a workshop on creating a Pysanky/Easter Egg at Ross Community Center on March 2, 2019.
827510_web1_ptr-Egg03-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
827510_web1_ptr-Egg02-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
827510_web1_ptr-Egg01-030219
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
