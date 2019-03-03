Ukrainian Easter eggs teach heritage along with craft

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

People eager to learn the art of creating Ukrainian Pysanky/Easter Eggs took to a workshop in Ross Community Center put on by St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Church member and instructor, Michael Kapeluck, 55, who’s parents hail from Western Ukraine, has been painting Pysanky Eggs since the age of 3. He remembers his father foregoing the tracing of pencil on the egg, before applying detailed wax, unlike the sketching process they were teaching the participants that day.

The Church, based in Carnegie, has been selling Pysanky/Easter Eggs for 52 years, and educating those on how to create the eggs for just under that many years.

Instructor, Chris Mills, emphasized that the participants will get whatever they want out of the class, “for some it’s an interest as a craft, and for others it’s about the heritage they never got to learn.”

They do six or seven workshops a year prior to their annual sale in April.