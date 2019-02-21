UPMC rejects state Attorney General Shapiro’s attempt to halt breakup with rival Highmark

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is overstepping his authority by attempting to force UPMC to work together with rival health system Highmark beyond this summer’s expiration of a state-brokered agreement, UPMC argued Thursday in court filings.

UPMC asked the Commonwealth Court to reject Shapiro’s petition to rewrite a 2014 consent decree between the two Pittsburgh-based health care giants that control both insurer and provider arms.

Among other demands, Shapiro asked UPMC hospitals and doctors to accept Highmark patients “in perpetuity” and drop a controversial prepay rule threatening to impact thousands of Highmark-insured Medicare Advantage patients when it takes effect in July.

“The petition exceeds (Attorney) General Shapiro’s authority, and it should be dismissed in its entirety,” UPMC wrote in a motion filed Thursday afternoon in Commonwealth Court.

Shapiro’s office fired back in a statement to the Tribune-Review that it’s “very confident” in its legal petition on behalf of “health care consumers who are getting an unfair deal from UPMC.”

Attorney General’s Office spokesman Joe Grace said Shapiro is “not intimidated” by UPMC’s arguments.

“With their filings (Thursday), UPMC has shown they intend to spend countless hours and untold resources on a legal battle instead of focusing on their stated mission as a nonprofit charity — promoting the public interest and providing patient access to affordable health care,” Grace said.

“We seek a resolution that protects patients, not a continuation of the protracted conflict and bickering that has impacted Western Pennsylvania for many years.”

As it stands, the state-brokered consent decree between UPMC and Highmark expires June 30, which means Highmark-insured patients will become out-of-network at most UPMC hospitals on July 1. UPMC further plans to enforce a new rule that requires out-of-network patients to obtain a cost estimate and prepay, in full, for all nonemergency services before receiving treatment.

Shapiro ignored prior legal rulings and “recycled” inaccurate allegations when he asked a state court earlier this month to intervene, UPMC argued in court filings.

”General Shapiro now, after having enjoyed the benefit of UPMC’s agreement to abide by the decree for nearly five years, cannot renege on the release that secured the agreement,” UPMC wrote.

Shapiro announced Feb. 7 that he was filing the petition to modify the consent decree to require UPMC to accept Highmark and any other out-of-network patient in perpetuity.

He accused UPMC of breach of fiduciary duties and violating laws regarding charities, unfair trade and consumer protection.

Highmark — which asked UPMC to reconsider its prepay rule when it was announced last fall — still is reviewing UPMC’s latest filings but generally supports Shapiro’s petition because “it is in the best interest of the communities we serve,” Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said by email Thursday.

UPMC claims that Shapiro seeks to “impose radical new obligations on UPMC” beyond this summer, including dropping its prepay rule, contracting with any insurer that wants a contract and making changes to its board and executive management.

“These unprecedented requirements go well beyond the original purpose of the consent decree,” UPMC wrote.

UPMC argued in the court filing that it is not denying access to out-of-network patients via the prepay rule. “It just requires that they pay in advance for the services, which it is permitted to do.”

Accessible health care does not mean “access to UPMC at in-network rates,” the filing said.

UPMC pointed out that last year, the state Supreme Court ruled that a court cannot “alter an unambiguous and material term of the consent decree — the June 30, 2019, end date.”

“Yet (Attorney) General Shapiro asks for that same relief again,” UPMC wrote in the court filings.

UPMC further argued that Shapiro took his latest legal action “without the participation” of the state insurance and health departments — “which had concluded that the Commonwealth had no authority to compel continued UPMC-Highmark contracts and were working to facilitate patient transition under the consent decree.”

Shapiro’s 73-page legal challenge petition is posted on the attorney general’s website.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .