Veterans group receives $45,000 grant
30 minutes ago
The West Mifflin-based nonprofit Operation Troop Appreciation is receiving a $45,000 state grant to help it provide welcome-home kits to veterans, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, announced Friday.
Davis said the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs selected Operation Troop Appreciation to get the grant through the Veterans Trust Fund. The fund receives money through voluntary $3 donations that Pennsylvanians make when applying for or renewing their driver’s licenses or photo identification cards or renewing their vehicle registrations.
Davis commended the volunteer-run organization.
“(It) works tirelessly to make sure veterans have what they need while overseas and ensures veterans don’t end up on the streets once they return home,” he said.
