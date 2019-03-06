Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Warehouse catches fire in Etna, 50 firefighters respond | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Warehouse catches fire in Etna, 50 firefighters respond

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:14 p.m
About 50 firefighters from a dozen units responded to a warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Etna, officials said.

No one was injured.

When officials arrived shortly after 11 a.m., they found an interior section of the warehouse on Bridge Street near Main Street consumed by flames, Etna Fire Chief Greg Porter said.

Officials increased the fire’s level to three alarms to get enough backup support to keep it from spreading, spurring assistance from a dozen companies, mostly volunteer units, including Undercliff, Hampton and Aspinwall.

“Because of the size of the building, we escalated the call to a number of alarms to get enough manpower to move hoses that distance into the building and to be able to attack the fire,” Porter said. “The weather is very cold, the distance we have to move hose, so we overscaled it a little bit just out of caution.”

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to put out the flames, Porter said.

The fire did not engulf the entire industrial building, but rather was contained to a structure within the warehouse used for machines and equipment that make products such as roofing materials and gutters, Porter said. Businesses housed there include Voegele Roofing Co. and Extech Skylights & Walls.

“Fortunately, because of the configuration, we were able to isolate it very quickly,” Porter said.

Officials cordoned off the fire-damaged section of the warehouse but allowed those doing business in other parts of the industrial building to resume work shortly after 1 p.m.

“We’ve already started to get the occupants back in so they can do their business,” Porter said.

The chief said it’s unclear what started the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

