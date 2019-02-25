Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Warming centers open up in region as power outages continue | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Warming centers open up in region as power outages continue

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:08 p.m
A tree in Verona falls in the front yard of the Verona Presbyterian Church on at the corner of South Avenue and Second Street on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Some warming centers are popping up in Allegheny County as communities continue through Monday without power.

Below is a list of facilities that are opening up as warming centers. Check back for updates:

• Monroeville Senior Citizen Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd. (412-856-7825)

• North Versailles Township Office, 1401 Greensburg Avenue (412-823-6602). The West Wilmerding Fire Hall at 330 Kline Avenue is also accepting pets that can be caged (412-646-2594).

• Collier Township Community Center, 5 Lobaugh Street. The building is open until 9 p.m. (724-693-0780)

• West View Volunteer Fire Department, 471 Perry Highway, will open at 1 p.m. Monday and remain open as a warming center until power is restored in the area. (412-931-3880)

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, Duquesne Light reported around 34,000 customers without power. Most were in Ohio Township, Richland, Robinson, Downtown Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Mt. Lebanon, Carnegie, Penn Hills and Coraopolis.

The National Weather Station in Moon Township forecast temperatures in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 20s overnight.

The region sustained high winds starting Sunday, with speeds peaking between 8:30 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fastest wind gust clocked in at 61 mph at Pittsburgh International Airport and the same speed was recorded at Allegheny County Airport around 9 p.m.

The gust at Pittsburgh International Airport was the highest recorded gust not related to a thunderstorm since 1952, according to NWS.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

