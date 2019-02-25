Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Wife of man found dead after 2017 South Park standoff sued for townhouse damage | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Wife of man found dead after 2017 South Park standoff sued for townhouse damage

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:05 a.m
798333_web1_ptr-PatrickPlacesuit-022619
WPXI-TV
SWAT officers and fire crews respond to a townhouse at Patrick Place in South Park on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A 12-hour standoff ended early the next day when Daniel Wang, 37, set fire to the home and ultimately killed himself.

The wife of a South Park man who killed himself and set fire to his townhouse following an hours-long standoff with police in 2017 should be liable for the damage to the neighboring townhome, the property management company alleged in a lawsuit.

Daniel Wang, 37, was found dead in his Patrick Place townhome about 3 a.m. Feb. 14, 2017, ending a nearly 12-hour standoff.

His wife, Sarah Wang, is the administrator of his estate, court records show.

Leisure Lifestyles, the management company that owns townhome next to the Wangs’ home, alleged that Daniel Wang “had a duty to refrain from behavior which had an extremely high likelihood of causing damage to neighboring townhouses, such as starting fires indoors,” according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The blaze and work by firefighters to extinguish the flames caused fire, smoke and water damage and cost Leisure Lifestyles $94,750 in lost rent, according to the lawsuit, filed on behalf of the company by attorney John Wainwright.

The standoff began the prior afternoon when Sarah Wang went to South Park police and told authorities her husband was making threats toward her and any officers who might respond to their home.

SWAT officers negotiated with Daniel Wang, but he set fire to the home around 3 a.m., police said at the time. He was found dead inside. Officials ruled his death a suicide.

Sarah Wang could not immediately be reached for comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

