Winter activities at 2 Allegheny County parks ending Sunday | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Winter activities at 2 Allegheny County parks ending Sunday

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 7, 2019 7:36 a.m
846927_web1_PTR-WINTERFEST02-012515
Skiers take to the slopes at Boyce Park during their SnowFest 2015 on January 24, 2015. SnowFest 2015 runs from Jan. 23-25 and includes indoor and outdoor games, activities as well as the usual activities offered at the park.

Winter activities at two Allegheny County parks will close for the season Sunday.

Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area and the South Park ice rink will thaw out for the season soon, according to an Allegheny County Parks Department news release.

The North Park ice rink closed earlier this week after an equipment malfunction.

At Boyce Park, skiing and snow tubing will operate as normal through Saturday as weather permits, the release said. On Sunday, skiing will end at 4:30 p.m. and two-hour tubing sessions will start at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.

The Polar Bear Pond Skim will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the release said. Skiers and snowboarders can wear a costume or summery garb while trying to skim across an ice-covered pond. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.

The South Park ice rink will operate as normal, weather permitting, with public skate sessions throughout the day.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

