Winter activities at 2 Allegheny County parks ending Sunday

Winter activities at two Allegheny County parks will close for the season Sunday.

Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area and the South Park ice rink will thaw out for the season soon, according to an Allegheny County Parks Department news release.

The North Park ice rink closed earlier this week after an equipment malfunction.

At Boyce Park, skiing and snow tubing will operate as normal through Saturday as weather permits, the release said. On Sunday, skiing will end at 4:30 p.m. and two-hour tubing sessions will start at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.

The Polar Bear Pond Skim will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the release said. Skiers and snowboarders can wear a costume or summery garb while trying to skim across an ice-covered pond. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.

The South Park ice rink will operate as normal, weather permitting, with public skate sessions throughout the day.

