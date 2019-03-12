Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Youth can get on-the-job training through county, city Learn & Earn program | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Youth can get on-the-job training through county, city Learn & Earn program

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:04 a.m
869526_web1_ptr-learnearnprogram-031319
Marlon Hutson (glasses), 14, with Devin Bucaro,15, and other Pittsburgh Public Schools high school students brush primer on a wall along South Bouquet Street in Oakland on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. The kids are involved in the "Learn and Earn" Summer Youth Employment program which will pay students to paint murals as they participate in work readiness classes.

22 minutes ago

Applications are now available for the Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh Learn and Earn Program for summer 2019.

Now in its fifth year, the program matches youth ages 14 to 21 with a six-week summer job. It’s managed through a partnership between the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and Partner4Work, the public workforce development board for the city and county.

“We’re excited to see the growth and vitality going on in our community, but in order to see that continue, we need to ensure that we are connecting our residents with the skills that the workforce needs,” County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement. “The Learn & Earn program helps us do that by providing our youth will real-world experience while also ensuring that they learn skills like communication and teamwork which are in demand in today’s workplace.”

In 2018, young people were placed at 380 sites across Allegheny County, collectively earning more than $1.5 million in wages, according to a statement from the Learn and Earn program.

For example, about 100 students from the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of East Liberty, Lincoln-Lemington and nearby suburbs participated in the Youth Enrichment Services program last year, based in East Liberty.

They researched community challenges throughout 15 neighborhoods across Pittsburgh, tackling issues like public safety, business development, high school drop out rates and community news.

“It shows that people do care about their community,” Martell Reese, a high-schooler from Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, told the Tribune-Review. “And maybe they can change the world with us.”

Reese and his teammates worked together to research public safety issues in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood and presented their report to community stakeholders at the conclusion of the program last August.

Other programs offer students the chance to study skills like photography, coding, computer programming and community organizing.

The application period ends May 31. More information about eligibility requirements is available at www.jobs4summer.org or at one of the 21 in-person application support centers throughout Allegheny County.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.