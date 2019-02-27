Zoey the sea lion dies after battling cancer at Pittsburgh Zoo

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium officials are mourning the death of one of their sea lions.

Officials announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old sea lion named Zoey died from cancer after being diagnosed last year.

“Zoey was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma in 2018 and was the first sea lion to receive a new and innovative cancer treatment called stereotactic radiation,” a press release said. “Zoey initially responded well to the treatment, and keepers and staff were hopeful that she would improve and continue with good health.”

Officials said Zoey’s health recently began to decline and they made the “very difficult decision” to euthanize her.

“Zoey will be missed by not only her keepers and zoo staff, but the many visitors who loved and supported her through the years as well,” the release said. “Thank you to all of our supporters for their continued love and compassion during this difficult time.”

