Pittsburgh doctor receives family medicine teaching honor

A Pittsburgh doctor who serves as an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh and as an administrator with the UPMC McKeesport Family Medicine Residency Program has been honored for his contributions as a teacher in his field.

The Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians has named Dr. Gordon Liu its 2019 co-Exemplary Teacher of the Year.

Liu fills multiple roles with the McKeesport residency program, serving as its medical student director and global health director. He also is the program’s HIV and hepatitis C director and HIV primary care track director.

At Pitt, he is an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and in the Department of Infectious Diseases’ HIV/AIDS program.

The award recognizes excellence in teaching by celebrating those who have implemented outstanding educational programs or have developed innovative teaching models.

Former students have praised Liu for demonstrating kindness and a wealth of knowledge about family medicine and patient care, according to the academy.

According to one of them, Liu “is remarkably personable, and never uses medical jargon. He immediately connects with his patients, and partners with them in medical decision making.”

Receiving the state organization’s award makes Liu a candidate for a similar honor presented by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and its foundation support members through advocacy and education and serve as a voice on health care issues with legislative and administrative branches of state government.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .