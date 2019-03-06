Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hillary Clinton responds to Trump with ‘Mean Girls’ gif | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Hillary Clinton responds to Trump with ‘Mean Girls’ gif

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:48 a.m
841798_web1_ptr-ClintonTrump-02-030719
AP
File photos of Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump.

About an hour ago

The spat between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton continues.

After Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, said she was not going to run again, Trump chimed in on Twitter. And, of course, Clinton responded.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon, “‘(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!”

Clinton clapped back with a gif from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” The clip features Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, asking Lindsay Lohan’s character, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

In an interview with a television station in New York on Monday, Clinton confirmed she will not run, “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

While Clinton is not running, the Democratic field is already crowded with several contenders including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.