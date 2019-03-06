Hillary Clinton responds to Trump with ‘Mean Girls’ gif

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The spat between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton continues.

After Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, said she was not going to run again, Trump chimed in on Twitter. And, of course, Clinton responded.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon, “‘(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!”

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Clinton clapped back with a gif from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” The clip features Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, asking Lindsay Lohan’s character, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

In an interview with a television station in New York on Monday, Clinton confirmed she will not run, “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

While Clinton is not running, the Democratic field is already crowded with several contenders including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker.

