Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jimmy Carter gets new title: Oldest living former president | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Jimmy Carter gets new title: Oldest living former president

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:10 p.m
911155_web1_ptr-tns-Carter-032119
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions from students during his annual town hall with Emory University freshman in the campus gym on September 12, 2018, in Atlanta.

43 minutes ago

ATLANTA — When Jimmy Carter left office in 1981, the return home to Plains, Ga., was not easy. His once-flourishing farming business was more than $1 million in debt, and he faced the prospect of selling the land his family had been on for 150 years.

Then a friend pointed out that Carter, at the tender age of 56, could expect to live at least until 80 years old.

“I had one disturbing reaction,” Carter wrote in his 1998 book, “The Virtues of Aging.” “What was I going to do with the next 25 years?”

Let’s just say a lot — from establishing the Carter Center and being awarded the Nobel Prize to building Habitat for Humanity homes and writing more than two dozen books.

March 21, 2019, marks yet another milestone. While it is not his birthday, Carter becomes the oldest living former president in U.S. history.

At the age of 94 years and 172 days, he passes George H.W. Bush, who was 94 years, 171 days when he died in November.

“We at the Carter Center sure are rooting for him and are grateful for his long life of service that has benefited millions of the world’s poorest people,” the center said in a statement.

After the country’s first president, George Washington, lived to be 67, only a handful of others have lived into their 90s.

Already, Carter had set a presidential record for living the longest number of years out of office, at more than 38. But then again, he started the job young. When he was elected in 1976, Carter was only 52, making him the 17th youngest elected president in history. The median age for accession to the presidency is 55 years, three months.

“What could possibly be good about growing old? The most obvious answer, of course, is to consider the alternative to aging,” Carter wrote in 1998. “But there are plenty of other good answers — many based on our personal experiences and observations.”

Sure, there have been scares along the way.

In August 2015, Carter revealed that doctors had found four small melanoma lesions on his brain. The discovery followed the removal of a lesion on his liver that took about 10 percent of the organ. He began receiving drug treatments, along with radiation therapy, and said at the time that he would cut back significantly on his schedule.

He continued receiving treatments until the following February when doctors had told him they were no longer needed, he said.

In 2017, Carter was briefly hospitalized in Winnipeg, Canada, after he became dehydrated while working on a Habitat for Humanity building site. He remains active.

Many historians consider him one of the greatest former presidents ever — if not the greatest.

Following his bitter defeat at the hands of Ronald Reagan — or his “involuntary retirement,” as he calls it, becoming the first full one-term president since Hoover to lose re-election — Carter turned himself into something else.

In 1982, he started the Carter Center in Atlanta to advance human rights and promote democracy. The center mediates conflicts and monitors electoral processes in support of free and fair elections.

Carter traveled the world for elections and worked with the Carter Center to eradicate diseases. His hard work during post-presidential life was recognized in 2002, when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“As we’ve grown older,” Carter wrote of himself and wife Rosalynn, “the results have been surprisingly good.”

Oldest former U.S. presidents

1. Jimmy Carter, born Oct. 1, 1924 (94 years, 172 days as of March 21, 2019)

2. George H.W. Bush, 1924—2018. (94 years, 171 days)

3. Gerald Ford, 1913-2006. (93 years, 165 days)

4. Ronald Reagan, 1911-2004. (93 years, 120 days)

5. Herbert Hoover, 1874-1964. (90 years, 71 days)

6. John Adams, 1735-1826. (90 years, 247 days)

Categories: News | Politics Election
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.