Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kirsten Gillibrand declares candidacy for president after campaigning for months | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Kirsten Gillibrand declares candidacy for president after campaigning for months

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times | Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:00 p.m
895860_web1_gillibrand
AP
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a campaign meet-and-greet, Friday, March 15, 2019, at To Share Brewing in Manchester, N.H.

39 minutes ago

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination Sunday, casting herself as the party’s strongest champion of reversing President Trump’s agenda.

Gillibrand, who started an exploratory committee in January, has been campaigning for months.

But she used a video announcement online to draw new attention as rivals Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris dominate coverage of the crowded race with former Vice President Joe Biden, another likely candidate.

More than a dozen Democrats are running.

The video highlighted Trump’s proposed ban on Muslim travel to the U.S., his administration’s separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border and the 2017 march of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., that led to violence.

Playing off the “home of the brave” line of the national anthem, Gillibrand says: “Brave doesn’t spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall — that’s what fear does.”

She called for universal health care, paid family leave for all, a stop to gun violence and passage of liberal lawmakers’ “Green New Deal” proposal to end the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Gillibrand’s announcement was made less than a week after her image as a champion of the #MeToo movement was shaken by a Politico report of alleged sexual harassment in her Senate office.

A former Gillibrand aide resigned after accusing her office in a letter last August of mishandling her complaint of harassment by Abbas Malik, a special assistant to the senator, Politico reported.

Gillibrand declined to fire Malik at the time, but dismissed him this month after Politico asked about the matter.

Gillibrand said the complaint “was taken very seriously from the beginning.”

“I deeply valued her,” she said of the aide who filed the complaint.

While many have applauded Gillibrand’s advocacy on issues of concern to women — she highlighted her efforts against sexual assault in the military on Sunday — some Democrats accused her of rushing to judgment in 2017 on Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota.

Gillibrand was the first senator to call on Franken to resign after reports of sexual misconduct, which he eventually did.

In her video, Gillibrand, 52, stressed her potential appeal to independents. She said she “voted against the Wall Street bailout while both parties threw billions at the banks” and “turned a red district blue against all odds,” alluding to her 2006 victory in a Republican congressional district in upstate New York.

Over the next week, Gillibrand plans to campaign in the states with the first three Democratic nominating contests in 2020: Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

On Monday, she will hold a town hall, televised on MSNBC, in a swing area of the Detroit suburbs. Next Sunday, she plans to give a speech outside Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle.

Categories: News | Politics Election
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.