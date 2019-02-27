Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation by Florida Bar over Cohen tweet

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

WASHINGTON — The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into a tweet sent by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday that appeared to try to intimidate former President Donald Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen the day before he was to testify against his old boss.

The Florida Bar confirmed to Roll Call on Wednesday afternoon that it has begun investigating Gaetz’s tweet. It would not release any additional information, citing confidentiality rules.

“Any time the words or actions of a Florida lawyer result in complaints, The Florida Bar will fully investigate those complaints through its established grievance process to determine if Bar rules have been violated,” said Florida Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker.

Gaetz tweeted Tuesday: “Hey MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot … .”

Matt Gaetz says it was “absolutely not” his intent for his Cohen tweet to be threatening. pic.twitter.com/sYXJyvF42a — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 27, 2019

He later deleted it and apologized following an admonishment by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Walker said the Florida Bar handles thousands of complaints each year, and files charges or pursues discipline against lawyers whose professional conduct is not in keeping with the rules.