Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump calls Ann Coulter ‘wacky nut job’ over border wall criticism | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Trump calls Ann Coulter ‘wacky nut job’ over border wall criticism

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, March 10, 2019 12:54 p.m
862315_web1_683101-d629b3f8ac4246f4a777852194d696c5
AP
In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Ann Coulter participates in the “AAA: Ask Ann Anything” panel at Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.
862315_web1_TrumpBorderDeal
AP
President Donald Trump.

26 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has had enough with conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s attacks about the wall along the southern border.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday night, Trump called Coulter a “Wacky Nut Job … who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border.”

Coulter did not respond on Twitter to the president.

The controversial writer has been critical of the president for not delivering on a promised wall on the border with Mexico. Coulter had previously supported Trump and spoke at rallies for him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Fox News, in January, after an agreement was reached to end the partial government shutdown, she called Trump the “the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

In February speaking about conservative voices supporting his agenda, he said of Coulter, “I like her, but she’s off the reservation. I haven’t spoke to her. I don’t follow her. I don’t talk to her.”

Coulter is slated to speak at a Forum Club of the Palm Beaches luncheon on Monday, not far from the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.