Trump calls Ann Coulter ‘wacky nut job’ over border wall criticism

President Donald Trump has had enough with conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s attacks about the wall along the southern border.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday night, Trump called Coulter a “Wacky Nut Job … who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border.”

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

….and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

Coulter did not respond on Twitter to the president.

The controversial writer has been critical of the president for not delivering on a promised wall on the border with Mexico. Coulter had previously supported Trump and spoke at rallies for him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Fox News, in January, after an agreement was reached to end the partial government shutdown, she called Trump the “the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

In February speaking about conservative voices supporting his agenda, he said of Coulter, “I like her, but she’s off the reservation. I haven’t spoke to her. I don’t follow her. I don’t talk to her.”

Trump says he doesn't have time to talk to Ann Coulter, adding "she's off the reservation." pic.twitter.com/5ntb0ZWCYG — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 15, 2019

Coulter is slated to speak at a Forum Club of the Palm Beaches luncheon on Monday, not far from the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

