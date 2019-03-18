Trump calls Joe Biden a ‘low I.Q. individual’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Looking ahead to the 2020 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump fired a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday morning with a tweet calling him “another low I.Q. individual!”

Trump said in the post, “Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Trump took aim after Biden stumbled during a speech this weekend to Delaware Democrats and said he has “the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run” for the 2020 nomination.

He received cheers from the crowd who repeated ”of anybody who would run.”

Trump and Biden have contentious relationship. Last year Biden said he would “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school over his comments about women. Trump responded that Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

And in July Trump called Biden a “dream” opponent.

Biden appears likely to enter the race for the Democratic nominee for president, but he has not made a formal announcement. Last week he spoke to a firefighters’ union and said he may need their energy “in a few weeks,” alluding to a decision.

If Biden jumps in, he’ll join a crowded field that includes former Texan congressman Beto O’Rourke, who announced he was running last week; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced her candidacy this weekend, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker; among others.

