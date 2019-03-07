Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump fires back at DNC after they say they’ll not hold debate on Fox News | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Trump fires back at DNC after they say they’ll not hold debate on Fox News

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:37 a.m
847479_web1_AP19014691007957
AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention, Monday Jan. 14, 2019, in New Orleans.
847479_web1_AP_Tom_Perez
AP
Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, introduces Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he speaks about Democratic wins in the House of Representatives to a crowd of Democratic supporters during an election night returns event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington.

11 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that he will skip debates with “the Fake News Networks” after the Democratic National Committee said they would not hold debates on Fox News.

Trump fired back after the DNC chairman said that Fox could not be trusted to host a fair debate.

Trump on Twitter posted, “Democrats just blocked @FoxNews from holding a debate. Good, then I think I’ll do the same thing with the Fake News Networks and the Radical Left Democrats in the General Election debates!”

Tom Perez, chairman of the DNC, had tweeted Wednesday afternoon, that the organization “cannot rely on Fox to host a fair and neutral debate.”

He followed up stating bluntly, “Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

This comes after a scathing report from the New Yorker that details the close relationship between Trump, his campaign and Fox.

The report says that Roger Ailes, the network’s late chief executive, and others at the company may have shared questions that would be asked in two Republican debates in 2015 with candidate Trump.

Fox News Senior Vice President Bill Sammon responded to Perez, saying in a statement: “We hope the DNC will reconsider its decision to bar Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, all of whom embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism, from moderating a Democratic presidential debate. They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters.”

And Fox’s Bret Baier tweeted that, “That’s really a shame. When it comes to fairness – our news product speaks for itself.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: News | Politics Election
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.