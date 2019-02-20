13 Pittsburgh-area Payless stores among those closing nationwide
About a dozen Payless ShoeSource stores in the Pittsburgh region are among the 2,300 closing nationwide.
Payless officials announced the closures last week and locations — including Westmoreland, Ross Park, Robinson and Monroeville malls — have started liquidation sales, according to a notice on the company’s website. Merchandise is between 20 and 40 percent off and the liquidation will continue until at least March.
Stores in addition to the four mall locations listed on Payless’ website include:
• South Hills Village
• Olympia Shopping Center in McKeesport
• Lebanon Church Road, West Mifflin
• Wharton Square, South Side
• Federal Drive, Penn Hills
• Dormont Village Shopping Center
• Wildcat Commons, Unity Township
• Rostraver Road, Rostraver Township
• Cranberry Commons, Cranberry Township
The Kansas-based chain emerged from bankruptcy restructuring in 2017 after closing hundreds of stores as part of a reorganization that eliminated more than $435 million in debt, the Associated Press reported. The closures were announced Friday.
The move will not affect franchise stores or those in Latin America.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .