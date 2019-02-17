14 young professionals get Boy Scouts’ Trailblazer Award

The Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored 14 Westmoreland County professionals with the 2019 Trailblazer Award.

The annual award is given to professionals under the age of 40 who exemplify the 12 points of the Scout Law — a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Some but not all of them have a background in Scouting.

This year’s Trailblazer Award recipients are:Mallory Baker, of Greensburg, an active member of Greensburg United Methodist Church, where she is a Sunday school teacher, member of the SPARK mission team and coordinator of the church’s food bank;

Hannah Brinker, of Unity, membership coordinator at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce;

Dominic Caringola, of Lemont Furnace, Fayette County, director of sales and marketing for SpringHill Suites, Pittsburgh-Latrobe;

Ashley Frederick, of Latrobe, sales manager for Unity Printing;

Kelly Fullman, of Greensburg, licensed and registered occupational therapist at Monongahela Valley Hospital;

Joe Janke, of Latrobe, staff metallurgist at TSI Titanium in Derry, Scoutmaster for Troop 311 in Latrobe;

The Rev. Jonathan Hartland, campus pastor at Charter Oak Church’s Crossroads Campus, Greensburg;

Casey Long, principal at Derry Area High School;

Tom McDowell, of Unity, graduate student in nursing at Carlow University, volunteer firefighter;

Mary Moximchalk, of Unity, director of business development for Select Specialty Hospital-Laurel Highlands, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital;

Charles Pienaar, of Latrobe, owner of Omega Fitness LLC, founder of Hope for Kenya Inc.;

The Rev. Nick Poole, pastor of Calvary Church in Irwin;

Jessica Rafferty, of Latrobe, attorney (personal injury, wills and estates) at Quatrini Rafferty; and

Andrew Urban, vice president and community office manager of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Ligonier branch.

