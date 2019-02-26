$500K winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Ambridge

Someone who stopped at a Beaver County convenience store and bought a lottery ticket is $500,000 richer.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Circle K on Duss Avenue in Ambridge.

The ticket matched the all five winning numbers that were drawn on Friday — 02-33-37-41-43 — to win the jackpot, according to a news release from the lottery.

The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The manager of the store, who wouldn’t give her name, said she hadn’t heard from any regulars at the store that they’d won.

“I heard about it, but no one has reached out to me personally,” she said. “I think it’s crazy.”

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

