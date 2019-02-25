Thousands without power Monday morning as high wind damage lingers

More than 100,000 power outages were being reported early Monday morning as crews worked to repair damage from high winds Sunday.

Wind speeds peaked between about 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Frazier. A peak speed of about 61 mph was recorded around 8:20 p.m. at Pittsburgh International Airport, and the same speed was logged around 9:12 p.m. at the Allegheny County Airport.

The highest speed of 74 mph was reported in Tucker County, W. Va. around 10 p.m.

The Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning remain in effect until 7am across southwest PA and far northern WV. Areas in the advisory areas could see gusts up to 50 mph while areas in the warning could gusts up to 60mph. pic.twitter.com/uwS7wy1zQL — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 25, 2019

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Duquesne Light was reporting about 43,000 power outages. Penn Hills had the highest number of outages with almost 4,000, followed by Ohio Township, Richland, Penn Hills, Robinson, Downtown Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Mount Lebanon.

At 10 p.m. Sunday night, Duquesne Light said its crews were on 16-hour shifts and were working to restore power where it was safe to do so.

“High winds will continue through Monday morning and more damage is expected,” the company said. “This is a significant weather event that isn’t over yet. We encourage customers to make alternate plans as full system restoration could take multiple days.”

First Energy was reporting about 50,000 outages in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Most were in Westmoreland, almost 19,000, followed by Washington with almost 16,000.

There were numerous reports of trees and power lines down across the region. The weather service was still collecting damage reports, Frazier said.

Emergency dispatchers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties did not report any significant damages or incidents involving injuries early Monday morning. Numerous downed trees and wires were reported across all four counties.

Most primary roads were reported to be open. But in Allegheny County, Maytide Street was blocked between Brownsville Road and Route 51, and wires were down in the 1400 block of Graham Boulevard in Wilkinsburg, a 911 dispatcher reported shortly before 5 a.m.

Morning commuters should be on the look out for debris on roads; if downed power lines are encountered, do not attempt to go around them, Frazier said. Roads may be blocked and traffic lights may be out at intersections.

Shortly before 5 a.m., PennDOT announced that HOV lanes on the Parkway North hwill not open as regularly scheduled because of a power outage. The lanes will reopen once power has been restored, a spokesman said.

Some school districts were declaring two-hour delays Monday morning. They included Duquesne City, Freedom Area, Plum Borough, Riverside and Western Beaver. A full list is available at WPXI-TV.

The wind advisory in effect since early Sunday morning is scheduled to end around 7 a.m. While winds will be weakening Monday morning, it will still be a blustery day, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph, Frazier said.

The area will get a bit of a break with dryer weather for the next day or two, Frazier said. The next system coming Wednesday will bring some light snow to the area, but with nothing more than an inch mainly north of Interstate 80.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .