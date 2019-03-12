Akron man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A former Akron, Ohio, man was sentenced in federal district court Pittsburgh to serve more than 17 years in prison for selling large amounts of cocaine.

Adolph Brown, 48, was sentenced to serve 17 1/2 years in prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute more than a pound of cocaine.

Brown was sentenced by U.S. Judge Reggie B.Walton.

Prosecutors alleged Brown traveled from Akron to Farrell, Mercer County, to complete the sale of cocaine.

When Brown’s car was pulled over, cocaine was found inside a child’s car seat in the back seat, prosecutors said.

At the time of the traffic stop, Brown was awaiting sentencing in Summit County, Ohio, following his guilty plea to state heroin and cocaine trafficking charges.

