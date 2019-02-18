Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Analyst: Gas prices rise to highest level in 2 months on higher oil prices | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Analyst: Gas prices rise to highest level in 2 months on higher oil prices

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, February 18, 2019 2:47 p.m
Gas prices have risen to their highest level in nearly two months, mainly following higher oil prices, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Gasoline demand remains seasonally weak, but last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed refinery utilization plunging, meaning less gasoline is flowing out of refiners,” DeHaan said.

“In addition, bullish data and optimism on a U.S.-China trade deal helped propel markets last week, as well as turmoil in Venezuela making a strong case for a larger absence of heavy crudes the market depends on,” he said. “But while gas prices are nearly guaranteed to be higher in May than today, it is looking more likely that the rise in prices this year may be more muted than we’ve seen in years past when prices launched 35-to-75 cents during the spring.”

In Pittsburgh, gasoline prices rose 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.55, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 731 stations. That’s 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 29.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average went up 3 cents per gallon to $2.31. That’s 6.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
