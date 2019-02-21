Black lung screening slated in Armstrong County
Area miners who may be affected by black lung disease, a respiratory disease caused by inhaling coal mine dust, are invited to sign up for an April 4 screening and outreach session in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.
The session is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 325, 365 Beagle Club Road, Cowansville.
Lungs at Work, a nonprofit federal black lung clinic based in McMurray, will offer health assessments, pulmonary screenings and pulse oximetry testing, which measures the oxygen level in a subject’s blood. Miners also may get help with applications for federal black lung benefits and benefits counseling.
Appointments are required by calling 724-941-1650. Those attending should bring their insurance card.
Visit lungsatworkpa.org for details.
