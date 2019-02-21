Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Black lung screening slated in Armstrong County | TribLIVE.com
Black lung screening slated in Armstrong County

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:00 p.m
Area miners who may be affected by black lung disease, a respiratory disease caused by inhaling coal mine dust, are invited to sign up for an April 4 screening and outreach session in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

The session is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 325, 365 Beagle Club Road, Cowansville.

Lungs at Work, a nonprofit federal black lung clinic based in McMurray, will offer health assessments, pulmonary screenings and pulse oximetry testing, which measures the oxygen level in a subject’s blood. Miners also may get help with applications for federal black lung benefits and benefits counseling.

Appointments are required by calling 724-941-1650. Those attending should bring their insurance card.

Visit lungsatworkpa.org for details.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
