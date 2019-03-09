Cal U to hold annual wild game dinner March 23

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

For those who love to eat wild game like deer, elk and bear, California University of Pennsylvania’s will hold its 22nd annual Outdoor Bash and Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department in Washington County.

The student chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is joining with Local No. 1 of the federation to offer a variety of game dishes, including pheasant, rabbit, wild turkey, duck and goose, beaver, fish, turtle and alligator.

Outdoor gear, artwork and free passes to future wildlife-related activities will be raffled off and awarded as door prizes, while guests enjoy the “wild” array of foods. The doors to the event will open at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the dinner support student trips to various conferences, such as the National Wildlife Society Conference, training workshops for wildlife management restoration, fire ecology as well as chainsaw certification and CPR/First Aid certification training. Funding also gives students the opportunity to participate in long-term monitoring program of Delmarva fox squirrels in Maryland and present environmental education programming to primary and secondary students in the region.

The cost is $20. To purchase tickets in advance, email Carol Bocetti, club adviser and professor in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, at bocetti@calu.edu or call 724-938-5967.

Tickets also will be sold at the door.

