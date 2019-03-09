Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Cal U to hold annual wild game dinner March 23 | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Cal U to hold annual wild game dinner March 23

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, March 9, 2019 2:41 p.m
859875_web1_DeerCWD
Tribune-Review File
Deer meat will be one of the wild game featured at Cal U’s Wild Game Dinner on 6 p.m. March 23 at the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County.

About an hour ago

For those who love to eat wild game like deer, elk and bear, California University of Pennsylvania’s will hold its 22nd annual Outdoor Bash and Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department in Washington County.

The student chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is joining with Local No. 1 of the federation to offer a variety of game dishes, including pheasant, rabbit, wild turkey, duck and goose, beaver, fish, turtle and alligator.

Outdoor gear, artwork and free passes to future wildlife-related activities will be raffled off and awarded as door prizes, while guests enjoy the “wild” array of foods. The doors to the event will open at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the dinner support student trips to various conferences, such as the National Wildlife Society Conference, training workshops for wildlife management restoration, fire ecology as well as chainsaw certification and CPR/First Aid certification training. Funding also gives students the opportunity to participate in long-term monitoring program of Delmarva fox squirrels in Maryland and present environmental education programming to primary and secondary students in the region.

The cost is $20. To purchase tickets in advance, email Carol Bocetti, club adviser and professor in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, at bocetti@calu.edu or call 724-938-5967.

Tickets also will be sold at the door.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.