Cash 5 jackpot for Thursday’s drawing is $2 million

The Thursday night jackpot for Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 drawing is up to $2 million, tied for the largest top prize offered in the 27 years the lottery has offered the game.

The previous $2 million jackpot was split by three people in January 2017.

No one has won the game since Feb. 22, when a $500,000 jackpot was won by someone who bought their ticket in Ambridge.

Lottery officials couldn’t immediately confirm if the person who bought the ticket in Beaver County had claimed the prize.

The Cash 5 drawings are televised at 6:59 p.m. nightly. To win the game, players select five numbers from 1 and 43. To win the jackpot, they must match all five numbers, although prizes are also awarded for matching two, three or four winning numbers.

According to the lottery commission, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 962,598; the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 10.5.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.