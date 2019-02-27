Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Community College of Beaver County names Roger Davis as president | TribLIVE.com
Watch live: Michael Cohen speaks about Trump before House committee 
Regional

Community College of Beaver County names Roger Davis as president

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:00 p.m
809919_web1_ptr-CCBCpresident-022819
Courtesy of CCBC
Community College of Beaver County President Roger W. Davis.

About an hour ago

Community College of Beaver County named Roger W. Davis as its ninth president.

Davis had been interim president since May 2018, when Christopher Reber left the Center Township-based community college for a similar post in New Jersey.

Davis also served as an executive vice president and provost of CCBC, a position he was named to in 2016.

The 49-year-old Davis is CCBC’s youngest president and the first African-American to lead the school.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum we’ve built,” Davis said in a news release. “CCBC is uniquely positioned to help both traditional and non-traditional students advance their careers and their lives, and I’m delighted to be able to continue working alongside such phenomenal faculty and staff and to continue engaging with our student body.”

Robert Postupac, chairman of the CCBC board of trustees, called Davis a “dynamic, approachable, forward-thinking leader who will continue to advance the college and drive its strategic plan forward.”

The decision was lauded by other leaders at the school, including Kim Turcola, who is president of the Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents some of the employees at CCBC.

“As we focus on our core values, I look forward to working together with Dr. Davis to raise the value of CCBC and to focus on areas of strategic priority that grow the college and its staff and serve Beaver County well in the future,” Turcola said in a news release.

Davis came to CCBC from SUNY Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, where he served as associate vice president of instruction and academic services.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.