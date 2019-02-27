Community College of Beaver County names Roger Davis as president

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Community College of Beaver County named Roger W. Davis as its ninth president.

Davis had been interim president since May 2018, when Christopher Reber left the Center Township-based community college for a similar post in New Jersey.

Davis also served as an executive vice president and provost of CCBC, a position he was named to in 2016.

The 49-year-old Davis is CCBC’s youngest president and the first African-American to lead the school.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum we’ve built,” Davis said in a news release. “CCBC is uniquely positioned to help both traditional and non-traditional students advance their careers and their lives, and I’m delighted to be able to continue working alongside such phenomenal faculty and staff and to continue engaging with our student body.”

Robert Postupac, chairman of the CCBC board of trustees, called Davis a “dynamic, approachable, forward-thinking leader who will continue to advance the college and drive its strategic plan forward.”

The decision was lauded by other leaders at the school, including Kim Turcola, who is president of the Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents some of the employees at CCBC.

“As we focus on our core values, I look forward to working together with Dr. Davis to raise the value of CCBC and to focus on areas of strategic priority that grow the college and its staff and serve Beaver County well in the future,” Turcola said in a news release.

Davis came to CCBC from SUNY Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, where he served as associate vice president of instruction and academic services.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .