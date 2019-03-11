Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Chicken fried rice meals being recalled | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Chicken fried rice meals being recalled

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 11, 2019 10:57 p.m
868213_web1_recalls-9adda4f4-1a66-11e9-88fe-f9f77a3bcb6c

About an hour ago

Pittston-based Choice Canning Co. is recalling approximately 35,500 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service officials made the announcement Monday night.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Authorities said the products affected were 20-ounce printed polybags of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, chicken fried rice, complete skillet meal” produced Feb. 13 and 19.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Virginia.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products have been reported. Anyone concerned about an injury or possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

More information about recalls is available at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.