Chicken fried rice meals being recalled

Pittston-based Choice Canning Co. is recalling approximately 35,500 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service officials made the announcement Monday night.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Authorities said the products affected were 20-ounce printed polybags of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, chicken fried rice, complete skillet meal” produced Feb. 13 and 19.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Virginia.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products have been reported. Anyone concerned about an injury or possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

More information about recalls is available at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

