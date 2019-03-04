Chief of staff to seek GOP nomination for former state Sen. Don White’s seat

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Joe Pittman, chief of staff to former state Sen. Don White, announced he will be a candidate to complete the term of his former boss.

White, a Republican from Indiana, served in the state Senate representing the 41st District since 2000 and retired at the end of February. His term expires at the end of 2020. The district includes Indiana and Armstrong counties as well as parts of Westmoreland and Butler counties.

A special election will be scheduled by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to fill White’s seat.

Pittman, a Republican, said he will seek the GOP nomination to succeed White.

“I am running to continue a legacy of being a committed, problem-solving senator who will place the needs of constituents first. I believe the resolution to our state’s financial issues should be cemented in the belief that we must get government out of the way of job creators by eliminating needless regulations, reducing the tax burden and keeping money where it belongs — in the hands of hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Pittman said.

