Duquesne Light, West Penn Power continuing work to restore electric after Sunday wind storm

Thousands remain without electricity Wednesday as utility crews continue to work to restore service following Sunday’s wind storm.

As of about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Duquesne Light was reporting about 7,500 customers without service. West Penn Power reported about 6,000 customers affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Duquesne Light is expecting to restore service to most of its customers late Wednesday night. West Penn Power said most of its customers will have power restored by late Thursday, but some may be without service into Saturday.

About 7500 customers remain without power this morning as restoration efforts continue. More than 1000 DLC employees, contractors and @AlabamaPower crews will be dispatched throughout the service territory today to bring the majority of customers online by midnight — Duquesne Light (@DuquesneLight) February 27, 2019

Duquesne Light said its crews and contract employees worked through Tuesday night. Outages were spread across several municipalities, with the highest numbers in Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Plum, Monroeville, Moon and Castle Shannon.

“With the addition of 80 contract lineworkers Tuesday morning, and 91 personnel from Alabama Power starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, DLC has more than 1,000 people working around the clock until all power is restored,” the company said on its website.

1,000+ workers continue efforts to restore 18,000 customers without service due to the recent wind storm. About 95% of impacted customers are expected to be restored by late Thurs. The remaining 7,000 customers will be restored through Sat. Full update: https://t.co/y60hwMnwkP pic.twitter.com/EfN7EguX49 — West Penn Power (@W_Penn_Power) February 27, 2019

West Penn Power said it has more than 1,000 workers making repairs and clearing hazards.

Most of West Penn’s outages were in Westmoreland and Washington counties; about 2,800 were affected in Westmoreland, and about 2,100 in Washington.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .