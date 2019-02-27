Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne Light, West Penn Power continuing work to restore electric after Sunday wind storm | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Duquesne Light, West Penn Power continuing work to restore electric after Sunday wind storm

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:17 a.m
808366_web1_ElectricSW

About an hour ago

Thousands remain without electricity Wednesday as utility crews continue to work to restore service following Sunday’s wind storm.

As of about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Duquesne Light was reporting about 7,500 customers without service. West Penn Power reported about 6,000 customers affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Duquesne Light is expecting to restore service to most of its customers late Wednesday night. West Penn Power said most of its customers will have power restored by late Thursday, but some may be without service into Saturday.

Duquesne Light said its crews and contract employees worked through Tuesday night. Outages were spread across several municipalities, with the highest numbers in Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Plum, Monroeville, Moon and Castle Shannon.

“With the addition of 80 contract lineworkers Tuesday morning, and 91 personnel from Alabama Power starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, DLC has more than 1,000 people working around the clock until all power is restored,” the company said on its website.

West Penn Power said it has more than 1,000 workers making repairs and clearing hazards.

Most of West Penn’s outages were in Westmoreland and Washington counties; about 2,800 were affected in Westmoreland, and about 2,100 in Washington.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.