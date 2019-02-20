Duquesne man wanted in Uniontown shooting, cops say

Uniontown Police obtained an arrest warrant this week for a 20-year-old Allegheny County man wanted on five counts of attempted homicide for allegedly firing a 9 mm handgun at a carload of people outside a gas station Feb. 5.

Police also are seeking Xavier “Buckets” Cash of Duquesne on five counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault and single counts of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to court dockets.

Although there were five people inside the vehicle and multiple shots were fired at the vehicle outside the Marathon gas station at 104 West Fayette St., police officer Jamie L. Holland reported in court documents that only one person was struck by a bullet. The victim was treated at Uniontown Hospital for a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.

Holland alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Uniontown District Judge Michael Metros that police were dispatched to the gas station at 10:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting. However, when officers arrived both the shooter and the vehicle were gone, reports said.

The victim and other occupants of the vehicle were interviewed later at the hospital where the victim went for treatment.

Holland reported that Cash was identified through video surveillance cameras.

According to Holland, Cash was convicted of a felony escape charge in Mercer County in 2017 and it is illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Cash is described as a black male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cash’s whereabouts should call police at 724-430-2929.

