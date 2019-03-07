Fayette County man driving 117 mph ‘seconds’ before fatal crash, cops say

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

State police allege a Fayette County man was driving 117 mph seconds before his car slammed into another vehicle, killing a Smock couple and injuring two others Sept. 20 along Route 51 in Franklin Township.

Tristian M. Lukehart, 21, of Fairchance, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment and a single count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance filed by state police in Belle Vernon. He is also charged with multiple traffic violations including driving 62 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit along the stretch.

Killed in the 9:30 p.m. crash were Gerome Garbutt, 45, and his wife, Jacklyn Garbutt, 36, both of Smock. Two passengers in Lukehart’s 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt were seriously injured, according to troopers.

Trooper Steven Law reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Lukehart “t-boned” the Garbutts’ vehicle as they slowed along Route 51 and turned on to Smock Road.

“Subsequent accident investigation and subsequent accident reconstruction revealed that approximately five seconds prior to the crash, Lukehart was travelling upwards of 117 miles per hour and impacted the other vehicle at 94 miles per hour,” Law wrote.

Law said that forensic blood analysis on Lukehart also disclosed he was under the influence of marijuana.

Court documents indicated the Garbutts likely died on impact.

Lukehart was arraigned before Star Junction District Judge Richard Kasunic II and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing March 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .