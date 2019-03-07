Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fayette County man driving 117 mph ‘seconds’ before fatal crash, cops say | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Fayette County man driving 117 mph ‘seconds’ before fatal crash, cops say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:10 p.m
847802_web1_Police-lights

About an hour ago

State police allege a Fayette County man was driving 117 mph seconds before his car slammed into another vehicle, killing a Smock couple and injuring two others Sept. 20 along Route 51 in Franklin Township.

Tristian M. Lukehart, 21, of Fairchance, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment and a single count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance filed by state police in Belle Vernon. He is also charged with multiple traffic violations including driving 62 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit along the stretch.

Killed in the 9:30 p.m. crash were Gerome Garbutt, 45, and his wife, Jacklyn Garbutt, 36, both of Smock. Two passengers in Lukehart’s 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt were seriously injured, according to troopers.

Trooper Steven Law reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Lukehart “t-boned” the Garbutts’ vehicle as they slowed along Route 51 and turned on to Smock Road.

“Subsequent accident investigation and subsequent accident reconstruction revealed that approximately five seconds prior to the crash, Lukehart was travelling upwards of 117 miles per hour and impacted the other vehicle at 94 miles per hour,” Law wrote.

Law said that forensic blood analysis on Lukehart also disclosed he was under the influence of marijuana.

Court documents indicated the Garbutts likely died on impact.

Lukehart was arraigned before Star Junction District Judge Richard Kasunic II and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing March 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.